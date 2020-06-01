IGP visits house of martyred ASI, assures full support to family

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan visited the house of martyred Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohsin Zafar in sector G-7/3 and assured full support to family members in this tragic moment.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SP (City Zone) Omer Khan, SP (Saddar Zone) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk, SP (CTF) Farooq Ahmed Butar, DSP, SHOs and other police officials also accompanied him. ASI Mohsin Zafar embraced martyrdom during firing at police picket few days ago by some unknown persons.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed met with mother of ASI and his widow and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Islamabad police chief handed over the uniform of martyred cop, badges and Pakistani flag to mother of the deceased. Islamabad police chief said that his family would get all privileges till completion of 60 years of service of cop and his widow would be given job in police department. Prime Minister's Relief Package for martyred personnel and one plot would be given to the family of deceased; the IGP said and assured full support to family in this moment.

He said that two barracks at police station and picket would be named as Mohsin Zafar Shaheed where he embraced martyrdom.