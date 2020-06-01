Inquiry clears Malta’s PM

ROME: An investigation has cleared Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela of any blame over the death of migrants at sea, his government announced Saturday.

The results of the investigation, set out in a 420-page report, were summarised in English in the island’s main daily newspapers, the original document having been written in Maltese, said the government’s press service.

The investigation, which had sought to establish whether Abela, a senior army officer and the crew of an army patrol boat had been responsible for the deaths of at least five migrants, had cleared them of homicide, the Times of Malta wrote, citing the report.