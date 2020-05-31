Players eagerly awaiting resumption of hockey: Junaid

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team's head coach Khawaja Junaid has said that his players are eagerly waiting for the resumption of hockey activities in the country.

While talking to 'The News' on Saturday, Junaid said that the players' home-based training will also resume since the Eid holidays have ended.

“Since the FIH has granted permission to resume hockey activities around the world, with instructions to strictly follow the SOPs, our players are also eagerly waiting for the PHF's green

light to resume activities in the country,” Junaid said.

The PHF is planning to organise training camps for senior and junior players in smaller groups of 5 to 8 players. The federation has also announced that it will hold a five-a-side domestic tournament in July.

The PHF secretary Asif Bajwa had also recently said that the federation is looking to gradually resume hockey activities from

the end of June. However, he added that they will not take any risks and will follow the government's guidelines in this regard.

Junaid said that he will request the PHF to allow the players to attend training camp for at least 15 days prior to the start of any tournament in order to avoid chances of injuries.