Funeral offered for citizen who died in AJK prison

KHAR: The funeral prayer for Zahid Khan, who had died in Kotli Prison in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, was held at Belot area in Mamond tehsil in the Bajaur district on Saturday.

Officials of the district administration and a large number of people attended the Namaz-e-Janaza.

The Kotli police had claimed that the deceased Zahid Khan had committed a suicide in the prison. However, the relatives of Zahid Khan complained that the deceased had been severely tortured by the police that led to his death.

Officials of the district administration assured the affected family that they would take up the matter with the Kotli police to hold an impartial probe into the incident.