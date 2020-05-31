Flights from Gulf States to Peshawar from June 1

PESHAWAR: The international flights from Gulf States to the Bacha Khan International Airport here have been restored and flights would formally resume from June 1 to facilitate the return of overseas Pakistanis belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An official handout said the first flight of Saudi Airlines carrying 250 passengers would land at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar on Monday. It added that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan for restoration of direct flights from Gulf States to Peshawar to facilitate the return of overseas Pakistanis from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stranded in the kingdom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister had instructed the relevant quarters to resume the flight operations from the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar. In a statement, the chief minister said as per the flight schedule, first flight of Saudi Airlines would reach Bacha Khan International Airport on June 1 and next one on June 3. He added that the Pakistan International Airlines will fly to Peshawar on June 6.

Mahmood Khan said the government realized the difficulties faced by the overseas Pakistanis due to the coronavirus pandemic. He added that the government was taking result-oriented steps to resolve their difficulties and ensure their honourable return to their homeland.

Former lawmaker joins QWP Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Dr Faiza Rasheed on Saturday announced joining the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP).

According to a press release, the former lawmaker made the announcement in the presence of party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao. She joined the QWP along with her family members and supporters. Dr Faiza Rasheed reposed confidence in the leadership of the QWP and said that she would work to strengthen the party. She said that QWP leadership always raises voice for the rights of the oppressed segments of the society. She added the QWP leadership spared no effort to highlight the problems being faced by the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on the occasion, QWP Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao welcomed Dr Faiza Rasheed into the party fold and said his party had always strived to help the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa get their due rights. He expressed the hope that Dr Faiza Rasheed would devote her energies to the cause of the party and work wholeheartedly to strengthen it. QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, deputy general secretary Ahmad Nawaz Khan Jadoon, QWP Haripur district head Mohammad Tariq Tanoli, QWP Abbottabad head Amjad Ali Khan and others were present.