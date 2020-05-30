81,824 reach Peshawar through 478 flights

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that 81,824 passengers have arrived at the Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar through 478 regular flights and were screened as well.

He said this while briefing the media at the airport on Friday, said an official handout. The adviser visited the airport under instructions from KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. He reviewed the arrangements made for protection from coronavirus. Chief Operating Officer and Airport Manager Obaid-ur-Rehman Abbasi briefed the adviser on the arrangements.

He stated that a total of 4,675 passengers arrived through 23 special flights between April 15 to May 28. On special flights, he said, 727 people tested positive for coronavirus including 246 from other provinces while 481 from KP. The official said expatriates from Dubai, Malaysia and other countries continue to reach Peshawar. Ajmal Wazir expressed satisfaction at the arrangements made at the airport and appreciated the efforts of the administration.

He said that 15 doctors, 8 nurses and 24 paramedical staff of the Health Department had been deployed at the airport for the round-the-clock duties. The adviser said all government guidelines were being implemented at the airport.

He said the KP chief minister had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to repatriate overseas Pakistanis from the province and that the flight operation was started entertaining this request. Talking about the recent plane crash in Karachi, he said the nation had been saddened by the tragedy and a transparent investigation was underway, adding the report would be made public. Ajmal Wazir appealed the general public to ensure implementation of the rules and regulations laid down by the government as these were meant for protecting them from the viral infection.