Protest continues against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The media workers of Jang/Geo Group continued protest against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman here on Friday.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters urged the government to release Mir Shakil and withdraw cases against him. The speakers including Resident Editor Jang Peshawar Arshad Aziz Malik, Shah Zaman, Gulzar and Gohar Ali condemned arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in 34 years old property case. Terming his arrest as illegal and injustice with the biggest media group, they said that the rulers wanted to suppress voice of the independent media group but they would not succeed in their designs.

They said if the rulers were interested in accountability of the corrupt people, they should hold investigations into the mega scandals including the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Malam Jabba, sugar and atta scandals.

They demanded release of Mir Shakil and withdrawal of cases against him and. They said the rulers wanted to suppress voice of the independent media group but the previous governments too had tried to do so but they did not succeed in their designs.