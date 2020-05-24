Two more die of coronavirus in Mardan

MARDAN: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district, raising the total number of casualties to 25, official sources said. Also, 31 more people tested positive for corona virus during 24 hours, increasing the numbers of patients to 405. About 318 suspected coronavirus patients were allowed to go home from quarantine centers. Around 236 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centers in the district while 35 patients are still at isolation centers in the district.