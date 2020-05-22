KP lead Taekwondo Poomsae Championship

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were at the summit position on the penultimate day of the first-ever online Taekwondo Poomsae Championship being held under the auspices of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF).

On the third day KP were leading the table with eight gold, two silver and three bronze medals. They were followed by Punjab with four gold, four silver and eight bronze.

Sindh were third with one gold, five silver and 12 bronze.

Fighters participating in the event are from all the affiliated associations, including Gilgit- Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, members of clubs which are registered with district or provincial bodies or the national federation.

As many as 400 athletes are featuring in the event which will end on Friday (today). They include foreign-based Pakistani fighters and players from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, the US, Jordan, Russia, India, the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Sudan and Nepal.

As per results of Junior Boys 15-17 year, in Group 1, Mehmood of Islamabad claimed Gold, Faheem of Islamabad Silver, and Arbaz from Sindh and Haseeb of KP Bronze.

In Group 2, Wasif Ali of Punjab got Gold, Shamir Hassan of KP silver while Abdul Qadir of Islamabad and Haseeb Ahmed of Balochistan got Bronze.

In Girls 15-17 year, in Group 1, Shafaq of KP claimed Gold, Shanzay of Sindh Silver, and Farishta of KP and Saima Zafar from Sindh Bronze.

In senior Male from 18 to 22 Years (Group 1), Mujeeb Hassan of KP got Gold, Usman Irshad of Islamabad Silver, and Hassan Alam of Sindh and Zain Ul Abideen of Punjab Bronze.

In Group 2, Abdul Basit of Islamabad claimed Gold, Meesam Abbas of Punjab Silver, and Wajahat Ali of Sindh and Ammar Khan of Balochistan claimed Bronze.

In Girls 18-22 year, in Group 1, Sumira Syed from Sindh claimed Gold, Tehleel Bashi of Punjab clinched Silver, while Zahra Shafi of Sindh and Komal Butt of Islamabad grabbed Bronze.