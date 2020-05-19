Qureshi warns India against any misadventure

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday warned India of befitting response if it conducted any misadventure in shape of false flag operation in Indian

occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

“Pakistan has information that India is planning to conduct a false flag operation in IoJ&K for which it is finding an excuse to accomplish its nefarious designs. In case, it repeats mistake like February 2019, it should wait for befitting response from us,” he said while addressing a news conference at Circuit House here.

“India can do anything in held Kashmir to divert world’s attention from its deteriorating economy. We have informed UN General Secretary, P5 countries besides raising this issue on other forums,” Qureshi explained.

Action should speak louder than words, he said, adding Pakistan did not like jingoism for being a peace loving country.