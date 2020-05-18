Poetry ringing with haunting emotions

Laakh chahoon na usay yaad karoun phir bhi Ghazal

Meray saayay kee tarah woh tu meray saath chalay

Adhooray Khawab, Sunehray Khawab and Zindgi are Ghazal Ansari’s poetry collections that pivot around dreams and the supremacy of love. Each nazm and ghazal in these collections shares a new facet of love, shows love in a different color:

Adhooray khawab kee kirchian sanbhalay huay

Zamana beet gaya arzoo ko paalay huay

Yeh raaz khulta naheen dil mein kiuoon malal sa hai

Kisi kee yaad ka dukh ya koi khayal sa hai

Ankhoun mein tehray kutch khawab sunehray hain

Dil par ab teri yadoun kay pehray hain

Khawab sunehray tootain gay tu dukh ho ga

Meray dukh daryaoun se bhi gheray hain

Her poetry reflects on the diverse emotions that any person would experience. Pain, heartache, love, loss, grief, intimacy, longing are tangible in it. Readers peek into her innermost self, her sadness and the anguish that resides in the spaces of her heart and soul:

Zindgi mein phir milain gay yeh kabhi socha na tha

Aap kay dil mein basain gay yeh kabhi socha na tha

Zindgi sunsaan thi dil ka chaman weraan tha

Sookhay gul phir se khilain gay yeh kabhi socha na tha

Life’s experiences make Ghazal Ansari what she is and record what she has left behind:

Zindgi youn tu bas ek kaaray azziat hai magar

Dil kee yeh himmattain paspa naheen honay daytein

Hum se na sanbhaalay gayay yeh dard kay chaalay

So hum ne keeyay sab teri yaadoun kay hawalay

Main aabla pa bhi teri janib hee chaloon gi

Dunya sabhi kaantay meri rahoun mein bachaa lay

Each verse in these collections ponders on a theme and a delicate nuance of life. These collections are a celebration of all that life means, as the poet digs deeper into the intricacies and complex webs of living:

Yeh jeevan aik hee pal mein ajab manzar dekhata hai

Kaheen par chaand doobay hain kaheen sooraj nikaltay hain

Mera dushman naheen tha ab talak gharoun mein koi

Koi apna hee meray khoon se khanjar dho raha hai

Khud oskee agli naslain hee uthain gi phal os ka

Keh jo yeh fasl insaan nafratoun kee bo raha hai

I think what I love most about her poetry is that it brings about so many different levels of her emotion that mean a great deal to her:

Haseen manzar, haseen mousam, bahar apni jawani par

Magar andar kee weerani kahan mousam badalti hai

Ghazal Ansari’s poetry is written with candor. It stimulates our sense of love and what a treasure it is to have it.

Yeh raaz khulta naheen dil mein kiuoon malal sa hai

Kisi kee yaad ka dukh ya koi khayal sa hai