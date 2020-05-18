Poetry ringing with haunting emotions

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Laakh chahoon na usay yaad karoun phir bhi Ghazal
Meray saayay kee tarah woh tu meray saath chalay
Adhooray Khawab, Sunehray Khawab and Zindgi are Ghazal Ansari’s poetry collections that pivot around dreams and the supremacy of love. Each nazm and ghazal in these collections shares a new facet of love, shows love in a different color:
Adhooray khawab kee kirchian sanbhalay huay
Zamana beet gaya arzoo ko paalay huay
Yeh raaz khulta naheen dil mein kiuoon malal sa hai
Kisi kee yaad ka dukh ya koi khayal sa hai
Ankhoun mein tehray kutch khawab sunehray hain
Dil par ab teri yadoun kay pehray hain
Khawab sunehray tootain gay tu dukh ho ga
Meray dukh daryaoun se bhi gheray hain
Her poetry reflects on the diverse emotions that any person would experience. Pain, heartache, love, loss, grief, intimacy, longing are tangible in it. Readers peek into her innermost self, her sadness and the anguish that resides in the spaces of her heart and soul:
Zindgi mein phir milain gay yeh kabhi socha na tha
Aap kay dil mein basain gay yeh kabhi socha na tha
Zindgi sunsaan thi dil ka chaman weraan tha
Sookhay gul phir se khilain gay yeh kabhi socha na tha
Life’s experiences make Ghazal Ansari what she is and record what she has left behind:
Zindgi youn tu bas ek kaaray azziat hai magar
Dil kee yeh himmattain paspa naheen honay daytein
Hum se na sanbhaalay gayay yeh dard kay chaalay
So hum ne keeyay sab teri yaadoun kay hawalay
Main aabla pa bhi teri janib hee chaloon gi
Dunya sabhi kaantay meri rahoun mein bachaa lay
Each verse in these collections ponders on a theme and a delicate nuance of life. These collections are a celebration of all that life means, as the poet digs deeper into the intricacies and complex webs of living:
Yeh jeevan aik hee pal mein ajab manzar dekhata hai
Kaheen par chaand doobay hain kaheen sooraj nikaltay hain
Mera dushman naheen tha ab talak gharoun mein koi
Koi apna hee meray khoon se khanjar dho raha hai
Khud oskee agli naslain hee uthain gi phal os ka
Keh jo yeh fasl insaan nafratoun kee bo raha hai
I think what I love most about her poetry is that it brings about so many different levels of her emotion that mean a great deal to her:
Haseen manzar, haseen mousam, bahar apni jawani par
Magar andar kee weerani kahan mousam badalti hai
Ghazal Ansari’s poetry is written with candor. It stimulates our sense of love and what a treasure it is to have it.
Yeh raaz khulta naheen dil mein kiuoon malal sa hai
Kisi kee yaad ka dukh ya koi khayal sa hai