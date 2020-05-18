No shortage of water in Ramazan: Wasa MD

Rawalpindi: Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Iftikhar ud Din Naeem on Sunday said that there was no water shortage during holy month on Ramzan.

Talking to APP, he said WASA had taken special measures for provision of water supply without interruption to its consumers.

He informed that 524 tube wells and 160 filtration plants during the month of Ramadan were operational without any problem and interruption.

The MD said that a special cell had been established to deal with emergency complaints.

He urged the consumers to register Water Complaint Sections located at Liaquat Bagh, Shamsabad, Commercial Market, Khayban-e-Sir Syed, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Chak Jalal Din, Dhama Syedan and Al Noor Colony.

Any kind of negligence and laxity at the part of water section staff both in office and at tube wells would not be tolerated, he added. He, however, appealed to the citizens to not waste the water.