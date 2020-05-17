Man shot dead in Bannu

BANNU: Rivals shot dead a man in Tethi Kala area in the limits of Mandan Police Station in here on Saturday.Registering a case with the Mandan Police Station, Tajira Bibi, wife of the slain Muhammad Rafiq, told the police that accused Shahzeb and Wahid Khan opened indiscriminate fire on her husband and killed him on the spot. The motive behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity between the two families. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.