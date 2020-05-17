‘PHF to organise five-a-side tournament in July’

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is planning to organise a five-a-side domestic tournament in July, ‘The News’ has learnt.

An informed source told this correspondent on Saturday that the event will be held subject to improvement in the coronavirus situation and keeping in view the government’s decision regarding relaxation in lockdown.

“The probables of national team and junior side who are busy training in their homes will feature in the tournament which is likely to be held in Lahore,” he said.

“All the SOPs will be strictly followed to prevent the spread of the virus. The final dates of the five-a-side event will be announced once situation gets better and sporting activities start resuming around the world. However, it is expected to be held in July,” he added.

“Around a dozen teams will participate in the five-a-side tournament. However, it is yet not clear whether spectators will be allowed to witness matches in the ground.”

The tournament will be part of the team’s preparation for the five-a-side hockey event to be organised by the FIH in 2023.