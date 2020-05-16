‘Hazrat Ali (RA) a great role model for all Muslims’

The central procession of Yaum-e-Ali on the 21st day of Ramazan to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA) culminated peacefully under tightened security measures on Friday.

The procession started from Nishtar Park and ended at the Imambargah Hussainian Iranian in Kharadar. Strict security measures had been taken to maintain law and order ahead of the procession.

On the 21st of Ramazan, which fell on May 15 this year, the procession started from Nishtar Park and passed through its traditional route that included Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jamnis Road, Mahfil-e-Shah Khurasan Road, New MA Jinnah Road Corridor-III, Saddar Dawakhana, Preedy Street, MA Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar and Nawab Mohabbat Khanjee Road, and finally ended at the lmambargah Hussainian Iranian.

Before the central procession started marching towards the Hussainian Iranian in Kharadar, renowned scholar Allama Syed Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi highlighted the life and sacrifices of Hazrat Ali (RA). He said Hazrat Ali's life was a great model for all Muslims to follow. Allama Naqvi in his sermon shed light on the life of Hazrat Ali (RA) and also on the advice the fourth caliph gave to his children before breathing his last. In his address, Allama Naqvi highlighted various aspects of the life of Hazrat Ali (RA), and why he was considered a source of knowledge and symbol of tolerance, bravery, generosity and eloquence even today.

Mourners said that initially, the authorities issued passes to 313 mourners, but later they cancelled the passes. They said the mourners had started gathering at Nishter Park late on Thursday night to join the procession.

They said the mourners started marching towards the traditional route while removing containers and barricades. They claimed that this was the first time when the procession was conducted without security. They also claimed that a number of mourners were also arrested by police and several cases were also registered against them.

On the other hand, some media channels quoted a top police officer of Karachi as stating that the police had registered some 38 cases and arrested 150 people, including the organisers and mourners of the procession, over the violation of Section 144 imposed by the government banning all religious gatherings and processions.

However, Karachi's additional IGP, Ghulam Nabi Memon Memon, was unavailable for comment when contacted.

Later, the Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM) and other Shia groups claimed that the police had arrested more than 200 participants of the Yaum-e-Ali procession while they were returning to their homes.

MWM Sindh secretary general Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi said that though the participants were following the SOPs for the occasion, the Sindh government had created unnecessary hurdles in organising the Yaum-e-Ali procession in Karachi.

He said more than 200 participants of the procession had been arrested in different parts of the city while they were returning home. He said a number of participants of the Yaum-e-Ali procession were also arrested in the Shikapur district.

“We condemn their arrests and demand of the provincial government to release them immediately,” he said, adding that the government could not ban Azadari programmes because it was their legal and constitutional right. Zaidi threatened that if the arrested people were not released, the group would announce a sit-in outside the Chief Minister's House.