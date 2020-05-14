Jubilee Life contributing to LRBT, Indus and Shaukat Khanum Hospital

Karachi: Jubilee Life Insurance, the leading private sector life insurance company, has recently announced their initiative to make contributions to a few leading institutions from the healthcare sector - Indus Hospital, LRBT and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, in a joint effort with their customers.

Each like, comment or share made on the contribution post of Jubilee Life’s social media pages will generate a contribution of PKR 50 from Jubilee Life Insurance to these health care institutions.

The more number of people participate and help spread the message the larger the impact will be of the initiative. Together, a great contribution can be made to these hospitals that are making tremendous efforts in their specialised fields.

Mr. Javed Ahmed, MD and CEO, Jubilee Life Insurance said “In the current circumstances our health care system is at the forefront as well as under a lot of pressure and requires all our support.

This initiative requires maximum participation from people with whom we can together bring about a greater impact.

Indus Hospital, LRBT and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital are among the most highly reputable institutions in the health care system of Pakistan, and they have been delivering services at an international standard. We hope that this initiative will serve as a means of help and support for them.”***