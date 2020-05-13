Number of coronavirus patients now 126 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The total number of the coronavirus patients reached 126 in the Nowshera district as 14 more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan said Aamir Khan, Faheema Bibi, Fazlur Rehman, Javed Hussain, Raj Muhammad, Haji Muhammad, Shad Gul, Zar Nawaz Ali, Rabia Khan, Samreen Jehan, Abdullah, Shaukat and two others tested positive for Covid-19. All the patients hailed from different areas of the district said the official. The areas of the affected people, he added, were sealed to protect others from the fast-travelling virus. Shahid Ali Khan said a total of eight people had recovered from the viral infection. Among them, he explained, were District Health Officer, Gul Man Shah, his stenographer, Zahoorullah, Wajid Khan, Niaz Ali, Ubaid Bukhari, Junaid Bukhari, Laiba Bukhari and Shahid Hussain.

Industrial units inspected: Housing Department Secretary Daud Khan visited a number of industrial units. He ordered all the units managements to act upon the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued by the government. The secretary said the units found violating the precautionary measures, SOPs and guidelines would face punitive actions such as sealing and fines. Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme: The third phase of distribution of cash assistance under the Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme was progressing well in the Nowshera district.

The official sources said as many as 12, 500 deserving families would receive the Rs 12,000 assistance under the programme. They added that 8,500 families had received the assistance in the last two days and the process was going on smoothly. Deputy Commissioner Shahid

Ali Khan visited various points set up for the distribution of the amount. He expressed satisfaction at the process.