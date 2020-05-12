FINCA staff donates Rs2m to PM’s COVID relief fund

LAHORE:Playing its role in supporting the nation in times of crisis, FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan and its employees donated PKR 2 Million to the Prime Minister’s COVID 19 Relief Fund.

This was a part of a local initiative in which FINCA employees contributed a day’s worth of salary towards COVID relief in appreciation of the country’s need in this time of crisis.

Chief Operating Officer FINCA Microfinance Bank, Mr. S.H. Kazi met the Foreign Minister of Pakistan and Vice Chairman PTI, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and presented the donation in Lahore on Saturday.

On the occasion, acting CEO FINCA Pakistan, Farid Ahmed Khan said: “FINCA Pakistan encourages its employees to partake in social and humanitarian activities as good corporate citizens”.

While accepting the donation, Foreign Minister of Pakistan and Vice Chairman PTI, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi admired the spirit of FINCA employees and stressed on the importance of uniting as a nation in combating the pandemic.

“Initiatives like this resonates with FINCA’s vision and mission worldwide of enabling and uplifting communities to meet challenges” said Chief Operating Officer FINCA Microfinance Bank, Mr. S.H Kazi on the occasion.***