Stores sealed in Peshawar for violating social distancing

PESHAWAR: The district administration sealed popular stores on the Saddar and University Road for violating the social distancing guidelines set by the government to protect citizens from coronavirus infection.The administration sealed popular stores over the violation of the guidelines for citizen’s safety. During the action, the administration arrested around 68 persons. The administration asked the traders to comply with the government directives for containing the virus. The officials warned the traders of strict action in case of non-compliance.