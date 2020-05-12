close
Tue May 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
May 12, 2020

Stores sealed in Peshawar for violating social distancing

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 12, 2020

PESHAWAR: The district administration sealed popular stores on the Saddar and University Road for violating the social distancing guidelines set by the government to protect citizens from coronavirus infection.The administration sealed popular stores over the violation of the guidelines for citizen’s safety. During the action, the administration arrested around 68 persons. The administration asked the traders to comply with the government directives for containing the virus. The officials warned the traders of strict action in case of non-compliance.

Latest News

More From Peshawar