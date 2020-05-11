close
Mon May 11, 2020


May 11, 2020

PML-N asks PTI to show performance report to public

Lahore





LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that Imran Khan and Sardar Usman Bazdar have spent two years putting up their plaques on Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif's projects. In a statement on Sunday, Azma Bukhari said that Imran Niazi and Usman Bazdar should bring their two-year performance report before the people. She said that Modi is massacring unarmed Kashmiris, and Imran Niazi is buying medicines worth billions of rupees from Modi.

