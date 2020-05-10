It’s easier to maintain distance in tennis: Sarah

LAHORE: Pakistan’s top female tennis player Sarah Mehboob feels that it is easier to maintain distance in her sport, and is hoping that activities resume soon once the health situation starts getting normal.

Quoted by Geo News, Sarah – Pakistan’s number one – said that with precautionary measures in place, tennis, a non-contact sport, can stage its events earlier than others.

She also suggested a few precautions. “Tennis is a sport where social distancing can be maintained. Players are on opposite corners of the court and at reasonable distance. We can avoid shaking hands for the time being to avoid the spread,” she said.

“Furthermore, we can also increase the number of balls on the court so that one ball isn’t touched by multiple people,” Sarah suggested.

The 29-year-old said she misses being on tennis court but there’s nothing she can do about that. When tennis is on her mind, she picks up her racket and starts playing against wall.

She didn’t find herself fit enough to partake in Roger Federer’s wall-volley challenge, but she did in the 100-volley-challenge by Andy Murray.

“I have seen Federer’s video. He’s a legend and we are not near him but I did the Murray challenge,” Sarah said.

She also spoke about importance of keeping herself fit during the lockdown.

Sarah said that it is not difficult for any athlete to train at home. The only thing needed is a bit of determination. “You don’t need all equipment at home to train. You can do it in your room. The only thing you need is passion and determination to stay fit and keep yourself prepared for future,” she highlighted.

“We don’t know when things will come back to normal so we have to make our routine accordingly. I have done that, I have maintained a chart for myself and I train at home according to that chart,” Sarah said.

However, she agrees that it is very difficult for any athlete to change the schedule.

“First few days were very challenging for me but then I realised that I have to do something for myself so I decided to start my training at home,” Sarah said.

“We had several tournaments lined up. Our grass-court season was due but due to present circumstances everything is halted."

Replying to a question, Sarah agreed that current situation can have an impact on mental health of people and suggested that one should stay positive to avoid any psychological impact.

“This has affected everyone in some way. We are facing such situation first time in our life time. So, it is important to stay positive and do things that we love to do. Keep checking the well-being of our friends and colleagues and keep everyone motivated,” the Pakistan number one suggested.

When asked, what she has planned for post-lockdown time, Sarah said first thing she’s going to do once this is over is rush to tennis court and after that visit her favorite restaurant.