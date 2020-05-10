Two more die of corona in Takhtbhai

TABKHTBAI: Two more patients died of coronavirus and were buried under the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in their respective areas in Takhtbhai tehsil on Saturday.

According to health department, one Ali Akbar Ameer, a resident of Pirano Daag, 67, was admitted to a hospital in Islamabad for chest pain, severe fever and diabetes. The doctors shifted him to isolation ward after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, his condition deteriorated and expired. Similarly, Lal Muhammad Khan, 53, a resident of Parkho Dheri who had test positive for the Covid-19, was under treatment at the isolation ward in Mardan Medical Complex for a few days. However, he lost the battle for life.

The health and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) teams rushed to the Pirano Daag and Parkho Dheri areas and performed the last rituals of funeral and burial of the decease under the SOPs. Meanwhile, after lifting the lockdown by the government, a great rush of people was seen in bazaars, markets and shops in Takhtbhai and other major towns, including Shergarh, Lundkhwar, Hatyan, Jalala, Pirsado, Tordhir, Jhandai and others. Most of the people, shopkeepers and traders did not care about the SOPs and were seen busy in their businesses and purchase and sale as usual.