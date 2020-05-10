ANP says rise in KP coronavirus cases has frightened people

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Saturday said that the rise in the coronavirus infection cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had frightened the general public.

ANP provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak in a statement said that the ground realities were completely different from the picture being portrayed by the government about the virus. The ANP leader said that despite the fact that it’s a global pandemic and the government was not responsible for the outbreak, but it should have taken timely steps for the protection of citizens. He said the PTI government seemed clueless and had no policy and strategy for containing the virus and protecting citizens. He said the government should have stopped all less necessary activities and focused on the provision of better health facilities to the people. He said the government was confused about the handling of the situation and, therefore, failed to take the required steps. The ANP leader said the government must provide updates to the people on a daily basis about coronavirus infections and the measures taken by it to contain it in all parts of the province. He asked the provincial government to seek clarification from the federal government about the allocation of Rs8 billion for corona control. “It is important for people to know that under which head the amount has been allocated for the virus control and how much share KP has in the allocation,” he argued. He said that opposition would support all moves of the provincial government when it decides to fight for the rights of the province.