Comstech virtual seminar on COVID-19 today

Islamabad: Comstech is arranging an online seminar on COVID-19 epidemiology and its ramification for wider public health and health sciences particularly for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states today (May 6).

Prof Dr Saad B Omer will conduct the seminar and will give insights of COVID-19 epidemiology globally with prospects of vaccine development.

Prof Omer is the founding director of the Yale Institute for Global Health and a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the Yale University, School of Medicine and Public Health, USA, said a news release on Tuesday.

He has conducted studies in the United States, Guatemala, Kenya, Ugan­da, Ethiopia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and other OIC states.

Dr Omer’s research portfolio includes clinical trials to estimate efficacy and safety of maternal and/or infant influenza, pertussis, polio, measles and pneumococcal vaccines and trials to evaluate drug regimens to reduce mother-to-child transmission of HIV. The intending participants can register at http://www.comstech.org/seminar-covid-19.asp.