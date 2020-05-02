KU controller of exams

Acting Vice Chancellor Karachi University Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Thursday appointed Dr Zafar Hussain as the controller of the examination department.

Dr Hussain was the most the experienced person as he was working as the deputy controller of examination for the past several years, Iraqi said.

Earlier, Professor Dr Arshad Azmi was working on the same position; however, he has been given the charge of the dean of Science Faculty as the present dean of Science Faculty, Prof Dr Tabbasum, is retiring on May 3.