Sat May 02, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2020

Two men killed in hit-and-runs

Karachi

Our Correspondent
Two people lost their lives in road accidents in the city on Friday.

Rescuers transported the body of a man to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 35-year-old Zahid, son of Arbab.

According to the Zaman Town police, a motorcyclist was crushed to death when a speedy truck hit his vehicle in Korangi No 6, killing him on the spot. He was a resident of Ibrahim Hyderi. The driver of the truck managed to escape following the accident.

In a similar incident, 25-year-old Abdullah, son of Abdul Hameed, was killed on Hub River Road. Rescuers rushed the victim to the Civil Hospital in injured condition where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The Baldia Town police said he was hit and killed by a speedy vehicle.

