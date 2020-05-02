Pervaiz Elahi concerned over health dept working

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has convened the session of the Punjab Assembly on May 8, Friday, at 2p.m.

All Parties Special Parliamentary Committee video link meeting was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi which was participated by Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari as well as MPAs Sardar Owais Leghari, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Samiullah Khan, Ahmad Ali Aulakh, Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti, Muhammad Muaviya, Khwaja Salman Rafique, Amin Zulqarnain and Nazir Chohan, Secretary Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti and DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak. Expressing concern over the performance of the Health Department, Pervaiz Elahi said that patients in the quarantine centres have never taken out procession, whereas, patients in Lahore Expo Centre came out of the quarantine centre in protest which is a question mark on the performance of the Health Department.

He told the meeting that the Punjab Assembly session has been convened keeping in view the protective measures of the World Health Organization. “It is the responsibility of all of us to practice health protection principles, God-forbid, if anyone is hit by this virus, other members can also be affected, as such keeping in view the responsibility of patronage of the House, it is my duty to care about health of all members. All parties should implement the SOPs decided in the consultative meeting.” The meeting after consultation decided that all parties should get corona test of their members, likewise, Punjab Assembly employees will also be test for coronavirus.