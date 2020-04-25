Govt taking wise, tough decisions to deal with coronavirus: Ali Nawaz

Islamabad: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan Friday said that federal government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan was taking strict wise decisions to control spread of the pandemic and to overcome the economic crisis engulfing the country.

In a media talk, Ali Nawaz said government does not shy away from taking tough decisions in national interest and for the welfare of poor people in this critical coronavirus situation. He explained PM Imran Khan was taking tough decisions with its limited resources and all countries that were affected by coronavirus have taken measures step-by-step. “Such decisions have to be taken very carefully because these largely impact the small businesses, the trade, and food supplies and the panic situation among low income people,” he added.

Ali Nawaz said that they needed to form a join strategy to eliminate this natural diseases, otherwise all segments of society; the common people, the government and opposition would be equally vulnerable to it.

“To fight for diseases we need to shut down politics for some period of time,” he emphasised. He said situation was under-control and effective treatment was being provided to all patients in country hospitals with increasing testing capacity.

The incumbent government was also ensuring that economy should not collapse in current situation, he mentioned. It is an appreciable initiative that the government under the Ehsaas Programme provided cash assistance to many deserving families, he said, adding, the Prime Minister was never in favour of complete lockdown as people could die because of hunger rather than Coronavirus. He said the government is faced with many challenges and we are trying our level best to facilitate the maximum deserving people in this critical time. “We hope that with coordination and cooperation of all stakeholders, we would be able to come out of this critical situation very soon,” he added.