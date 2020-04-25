Plea against online classes dismissed

LAHORE:Justice Ayesha A Malik of the Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging online classes being conducted by higher educational institutions during the pandemic lockdown.

Justice Ayesha A Malik ruled that the instant petition was not maintainable because holding online classes was the policy matter of the government and court could not interfere in it.

Judicial Activism Panel’s chairman Advocate Azhar Siddique had filed the petition pleading that the institutions were receiving full fee from students and imparting them education through online classes. He said the institutions be ordered to charge only 70 percent fee from the students if they were to hold online classes during the lockdown.

The petitioner had asked the court to direct the government to take strict action against the universities conducting online classes/exams as the same was illegal being a violation of executive orders regarding closure of educational institutions throughout the country. The court had reserved the verdict couple of days before on the maintainability of the petition.