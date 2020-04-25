close
Sat Apr 25, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2020

PHF offices desensitised

OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2020

LAHORE: On the direction of Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation Asif Bajwa, desensitizing of the PHF offices was completed on Friday while all the staff of the federation was equipped with the precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

In the process, spraying and cleaning of all the rooms was completed at the PHF Headquarters located at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Special precautions must be taken as directed by the government, said Secretary General PHF Asif Bajwa who further added that masks, hand sanitizers and body temperature checking thermometers have been arranged for the staff. The offices of Pakistan Hockey Federation will be reopened soon after ensuring all safety measures, he added.

