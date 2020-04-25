250 Pakistanis arrive from UAE

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A special aircraft of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) carrying 250 Pakistanis from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrived at the Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar and shifted the passengers to quarantine centres established in a hotel and newly- constructed apartments in Shahi Bala Peshawar. Assistant Commissioner Peahawar Dr Ekhteshamul Haq received the passengers at the airport and distributed among them apical gifts on behalf of deputy commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar.