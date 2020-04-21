Polio case reported in Khairpur

SUKKUR: A polio case was confirmed on Monday in Khairpur raising the number of children to have been infected by the disease to 15 in Sindh and 41 in across the country. District Health Officer, Khairpur, Muhammad Hussain Abro, confirmed that a 14-month-old boy Safiullah, s/o Gul Bahar Narejo, resident of Kalarai Narejo, Union Council Ahmedpur, Taluka Kingri, district Khairpur, was diagnosed with poliomyelitis. He said the victim had received seven dosages of the polio vaccine besides three routine immunisations. The DHO said after initial suspicion of polio virus, the stool sample of the child was collected and sent to Islamabad for testing and reports confirmed him the victim has poliomyelitis.