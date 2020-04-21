Federal, provincial govts have failed to provide relief to people during lockdown, says JI Karachi chief

The relief network of the Jamaat-e-Islami has been providing relief to the needy segments of society in every nook and cranny of the country.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said this on Monday while reviewing the distribution of food items in Islam Chowk and Gulshan-e-Bihar neighbourhoods in Orangi Town. The project is being run by the JI District West.

The JI city chief said that on the directives of JI Emir Senator Sirajul Haq, rations and readymade food was being provided to the needy people who had been affected due to the lockdown.

Despite the influx of billions of funds, the federal and Sindh government had failed to provide relief to the poor in this troubled time, Rehman said. He added that the JI and its charity wing, the Al-Khidmat, had been on the forefront to provide relief to the people in distress and they had also started the supply of fresh vegetable to the needy families.

“Only non-governmental charity organisations are seen busy in the welfare work and providing relief to people,” he remarked. He said the JI never missed any opportunity to serve the people and appealed to the philanthropists to donate their Zakat and donations to the JI. JI District West Emir Ishaq Khan, and other leaders Ameer Fazal Ahad, Muddasir Ansari and Dr Masood Ashraf were also present on the occasion.