Ex-SC Chief Justice Bashir Jehangiri passes away

MANSEHRA: Former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mohammad Bashir Jehangiri passed away after protracted illness. He was 83. He breathed his last at a hospital in Islamabad and his body was brought to his native Mansehra for burial.Justice Bashir Jehangiri was laid to rest in his village Lohar Banda. A large number of people including judges, lawyers and people from different walks of life attended his funeral prayers. Born on February 1, 1937 in Mansehra, he received his early education in Abbottabad and Lahore before doing his LLB from the University of Peshawar. He had been a brilliant student often topping examinations in school, college and university. During his long judicial career, he served in various positions before becoming judge of the Peshawar High Court. He served as chief justice of the Peshawar High Court and was then elevated as judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. His term as chief justice of the Supreme Court was apparently the shortest as he was appointed on January 7, 2002 and served less than a month until January 31, 2002. He also served as provincial ombudsman and as the judicial commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan.