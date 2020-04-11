Another dies of coronavirus in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: The third covid-19 patient lost the battle for life in Lower Dir district here on Friday.

Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Dir Lower Dr Irshad Ali said that Qaisar Khan, a member of Tablighi Jamaat hailing from Rabat area in Lower Dir district, had returned from Balochistan and

was admitted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Timergara 12 days ago.

The patient, who was suffering from pulmonary disease, was referred to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar who breathed his last there, he added.

Earlier, a 60-year-old woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah hailing from Ziarat Talash area in Lower Dir had died of COVID-19 on March, 25 at Hayat Abad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar. A 73-year-old member of Tablighi Jamaat Dawood, hailing from Koto area, had returned from Jhelum on April 4 and was admitted to District Headquarters Hospital Timergara but due to his precarious condition he was referred to a hospital in Peshawar where he lost his life on Monday.

Dr Irshas Ali said so far three out of the total 135 Covid-19 suspected patients in Lower Dir had recovered whereas the number of total confirmed cases in the district was 17, he said, adding two patients out of the total confirmed cases had been referred to hospitals in Peshawar due to their critical condition.