Sindh hiring doctors for 6 months to combat corona

ISLAMABAD: As part of its continued efforts to combat threat of coronavirus, the Sindh government has decided to recruit hundreds of young doctors for ad hoc period of six months at field hospitals and quarantine centres being established in the province.

The advertisement published by the Sindh government stated, “In the wake of coronavirus (Covid-19) and in pursuance of health emergency declared in the Sindh province, the Health Department, Government of Sindh, invites applications from the interested candidates for recruitment against the post of medical officer (BS-17).”

The age limit is 21-30 years, and the applicant is required to have one-year job certificate from any recognised teaching hospital. The recruitment will be made purely on ad hoc basis for a period of six months, and it will also be non-transferrable job and transfer request will disqualify the doctor for further retention in the department.

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani in his message said, “Now there is a time for young doctors seeking jobs to come forward and not only acquire jobs but also serve their fellow citizens in the face of coronavirus threat.”

The Sindh government is also going to bear expenses for a 10,000-bed field hospital being established at Expo Centre Karachi by the Medical Corps of the Pakistan Army on the request of the provincial government to isolate and treat patients of the coronavirus in a safe and secure environment.

The Karachi commissioner has already sought permission from the federal Commerce Ministry as the Expo Centre is owned by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

The Sindh government has also ordered closure of restaurants, shopping malls, parks and recreational spots across the province for 15 days in an effort to curb the spread of the infection.