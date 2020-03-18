‘SBP is making stringent efforts to cope with coronavirus’

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is making stringent measures to tackle situation arising due to coronavirus; this was said by DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh in a statement on Tuesday.

Aulakh said: “We are spreading maximum awareness among SBP staffers besides taking essential preventive and precautionary measures to cope with growing coronavirus threat. Sanitizers have been provided to all departments and all the employees have been advised to use this liquid frequently especially before entering their offices”.

He said informative flex banners have also been displayed at various places at Nishtar Park Sports Complex to enhance the awareness among staffers regarding coronavirus threat and its preventive measures.

Aulakh said anti-germ medicine has also been sprayed in SBP offices, National Hockey Stadium, Punjab Stadium, Tennis Stadium, Punjab International Swimming Complex and Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

Aulakh stressed upon all the staffers to wash their hands frequently and follow the preventive measures strictly to save themselves and their families from this fatal virus. “There is no need to get afraid of this virus. We just need to adopt complete protective measures and take this task as a challenge,” he urged.