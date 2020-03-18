COVID-19 threat: Video conference arranged with Chinese experts

PESHAWAR: The Rahman Medical Institute (RMI) on Tuesday organised a live streaming session with Chinese experts to learn from them the handling of the coronavirus.

Adviser to Chief Minister for Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash and Managing Director Science and Information Technology Dr Shahbaz Khan were the guest of honors at the session. The session was held with the view to equip health experts of the region with practical knowledge of managing the COVID-19 outbreak.

The video conference was held with Chinese team of health expert Professor Wu-Zhang Wang, HOD of both Medical Imaging Dept, Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine Dept, Shandong Provincial Chest Hospital. There was live interaction between teams of RMI experts, along with representatives of Lady Reading Hospital, Prime Hospital, Shifa International Hospital.

Adviser to Chief Minister for Science and Information Technology and Managing Director Science and Information Technology Dr Shahbaz Khan also joined the meeting and participated in the interaction. As a team, RMI learnt a lot from the Chinese team’s experience and will try to adopt their policies at hospital level.

Recommendations from the interaction will be forwarded to the participants and KP government, which are going to contribute to the national cause of fighting COVID19 infection in Pakistan. Ziaullah Bangash said that an informative session was held at the RMI which was beneficial for our doctors.

He said that the Chinses experts shared their experience and informed our doctors how to manage the crucial situation in the region. Ziaullah Bangash said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had already taken major steps to control this Covid-19. “We also have a plan that our doctor should have interaction with Chinese experts and doctors,” he said.

He added that in Pakistan Covid-19 was in its initial stage so we can control it by avoiding public gatherings and follow all instructions issued by the government. Ziaullah Bangash added that government had already adopted the same protocol for Covid-19 which Chinese experts shared with them in today’s session.

Dr Mukhtiar Zaman, Head of Pulmonology department RMI, said that today’s session was informative and would be helpful in combating coronavirus. He said that the practical knowledge shared by Chinese experts would be implemented in the hospitals. Such events should be regular practice regarding the preventions, treatment and diagnosis of the Covid-19, he added. The doctor said that every hospital needed to established fever clinic in entrance of the gate and dedicated staff should check temperature of each person and sanitized the visitors’ hands.