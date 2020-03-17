Rizwan bitter at being left out by captain Imad

KARACHI: International stumper Mohammad Rizwan is not happy with the way he is being constantly ignored by his franchise Karachi Kings and particularly his skipper Imad Wasim, who has several times categorically said at news conferences that Rizwan is a top order batsman and they need a pinch-hitter like Jamaican Chadwick Walton in the deep. But interestingly when eventually Rizwan was given an opportunity in their last league game of the PSL against Quetta Gladiators on Sunday here at National Stadium he was sent into bat at number six when just three balls were left in the innings.

In a post-match news conference he faced a volley of questions from reporters about that matter. “If you ask this question from our captain he will give you the answer. Look I am in front of you. I am working very hard. Our skipper (Imad Wasim) says that I am a top order batsman and when an opportunity comes, I don’t get that and go to eighth or ninth. I think he can give you the answer,” Rizwan said.

“Definitely disappointment is natural, if your PSL second or third year is going like this. Everybody knows that I am Pakistan’s T20 keeper, one-day keeper and also the Test keeper. And I am not getting opportunity in the PSL from my franchise. The captain has said that they will see where Rizwan could be adjusted as far as team combination is concerned,” the dejected Rizwan said. “I am from my side working hard as usual. I never stopped my hard work. Thanks God I am in Pakistan team. I am unable to get chance here here but still I again will say that the skipper can give you a better reply,” he said.

When asked if he thinks he may face issue for his place in Pakistan, Rizwan said: “It is the job of the selectors as there are so many players who play for Pakistan but they don’t get opportunity here or they have not performed here but they had performed while playing for national team. All such matters are seen by the selectors,” he said.

“I am not unhappy with the fact that Chadwick Walton is playing. He suits the team. He plays at No6 or 7 and there we need a pinch-hitter. It’s natural that it hurts me but that is not in my hand,” he said.

“I cannot say anything about next season. Although I am sitting outside our combination is going well. For the last nine years the teams which I have represented I have learnt one thing and that is to become champions. SNGPL remained champions for five seasons, Peshawar remained champions,” he said.

When asked about the semi-final between Kings and Lahore, Rizwan said: “We always have a tough game against Lahore. I have spent three years with Lahore and two years with Karachi. It always is a good match,” he said.

To a query, Rizwan said that there is a notion that he cannot hit sixes. “If you pick my performance for Pakistan A. England Lions had come and had players from New Zealand. In those games I hit 19 sixes in six games. I want to play in the top order. You know the way I play I first settle myself and then bat fluently. It’s difficult to play aggressively in the end,” he said.