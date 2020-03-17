Golimar tragedy: remand of three SBCA officials, building owner extended

A judicial magistrate on Tuesday remanded a suspect allegedly involved in the illegal construction of the multi-storey building in Golimar which collapsed earlier this month, killing 27 people and wounding around two dozen.

The judicial magistrate also extended the remand of the builders and three Sindh Building Control Authority officials till March 18. The police presented Hanif before a magistrate of the District Central, submitting that he was an accomplice of the owner and builder of the building, Javed, and his custody was required for questioning. The court granted the police two days to interrogate the suspect and present a progress report on the next hearing.

Meanwhile, the court extended the remand of Javed, his companion Younus and SBCA officials Sarfaraz Jamali, Irfan Ali and Mansoor Qureshi, till the same date.

According to the prosecution, the building was constructed illegally because the area was a residential one where putting up more than two floors was not allowed. The prosecution added that the SBCA officials illegally approved the construction of the building against kickbacks and deliberately ignored the flaws in its structure which proved devastating later.

The police had registered the FIR, on behalf of the state, against the building owner Javed, and officials of the relevant institutions. Javed, according to the investigation officer, has revealed the names of other SBCA officials involved in the illegal construction.

The IO added that the SBCA director-general had been intimated about the involvement of the named officers and their arrests will be made accordingly.

The five-storey residential building had collapsed on March 5. A case was registered under Sections 322 (manslaughter), 119 (public servant concealing design to commit offence which it is his duty to prevent), 337-H (punishment for hurt by rash or negligent act), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 109 (abetment) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.