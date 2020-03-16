Chlorine mixedwater containers placed in City

LAHORE:The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has placed 20 chlorine mixed water containers at various City localities for the public to wash their hands.

The decision was taken by Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz who said that the agency would fight coronavirus at every level. He said the place where the chlorine mixed water tankers were placed included Bhatti Gate, Shah Alam Market, Aik Moriya Pull, Shahdara Morr, Jhorry Pull, Noor Chowk, Karim Block Market, Ichhra Market, Baghbanpura, Shadbagh, Liberty Market, Shadman Market, G-1 Market Johar Town, Moon Market Gulshan-e-Ravi, Neela Gumbad, Railway Station, Barkat Market, Model Town Link Road and Township Market. Meanwhile, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) closed down its one-window cell for general public. The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has placed sinks in public parks so that general public can wash their hands repeatedly.

PHC: The Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 90 centres quacks during the last week. As per details, the PHC enforcement teams raided 546 treatment centres in different cities. Out of the visited centres, 124 quacks were found to have changed their businesses. The closed down backstreet clinics included 15 in Faisalabad, Sialkot 14, Multan 19, Bahawalnagar 6 and four in Gujrat. Moreover, the district health authorities of the province had submitted 71 sealing reports of quacks to the PHC.