US Soccer chief resigns

NEW YORK: US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro resigned on Thursday as the federation was slammed by superstar Megan Rapinoe for “blatant sexism” in its latest response to a gender discrimination lawsuit by the US women’s team.

Rapinoe wasn’t the only critic of the federation after comments made in court papers this week in which US Soccer said playing on the men’s national team “requires a higher level of skill based on strength and speed” than does playing on the women’s team.The documents argued that the men bear more responsibility than the women when representing their country.