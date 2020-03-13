PAC panel told 6 posts in tax tribunals lying vacant for a year

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) Acting Chairperson, Nausheen Javed, on Thursday told the Subcommittee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that six vacancies on tax tribunals have been lying vacant for the last one year.

PAC Subcommittee Convener Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, while expressing his annoyance over it, directed to write a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice about the six vacancies on the tax tribunals.

The PAC Subcommittee held a meeting with the chair of its Convener Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in which the audit paras related to the Pakistan Customs for the year from 1999 to 2009 were examined.

Convener of the Subcommittee Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to seek assistance from the office of the attorney general of Pakistan for early hearing of the cases pending in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Subcommittee also directed the office of the attorney general of Pakistan to submit the summary in the PAC Secretariat with regard of pending cases of the FBR and other ministries and divisions in the different courts of law so that the efforts be made for early hearing of the pending cases.

FBR Acting Chairperson Nausheen Javed told the committee that she held the meetings with Chief Justices of Islamabad High Court and other high courts and requested for special benches for hearing the FBR cases.

Convener of the Subcommittee Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also suggested to the FBR acting chairperson to also advise to the federal government for the constitution of tax benches.

FBR Acting Chairperson Nausheen javed told the Subcommittee that six vacancies on the Technical tax tribunals have been lying vacant for last one year due to delay by the government as the Ministry of Law and Justice have to make these appointments.

While expressing his annoyance, convener of Subcommittee Sardar Ayaz Sadiq directed to the PAC Secretariat to write annoyance letter to the Ministry of Law and Jsurtice for their delay and remarked that the FBR was facing shortfall in collection of taxes while the Ministry of Law and Justice was in sorry state of affairs.

Earlier while examining the updates on the development of previous directions of the committee, Convener of the Subcommittee Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed his annoyance over the FIA for not writing a letter to the Supreme Court for early hearing of the cases related to EOBI.

The convener of the Subcommittee has summoned the Secretary Interior Ministry, DG FIA, and concerned officials of the FIA in the next meeting.

The Subcommittee also took a notice of not providing the update to the committee with regard to investigation of case in FIA Multan and directed to issue show cause notice to Director Anti-Corruption, FIA but also directed for taking disciplinary action against them.