PAF and its glorious traditions

People at the PAF base heard the news of crash of Squadron Leader (Sqn Ldr) Shafeeq with great sorrow. The entire base was sad to share the grief of the family of the Shaheed pilot. The base commander led the funeral prayers and the dead body was airlifted on a C-130 aircraft, from the base to the native town of the Shaheed pilot. The pilot was buried with full military honors. A special floral wreath from Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) was also laid in honor of the shaheed pilot. Later the Shaheed pilot was decorated with a military award (posthumous). Similar cases are also a part of life in PAF, where serving PAF personnel die during course of duty or retire after completion of service. The story ends here for a layman, leaving many questions unanswered i.e. what will happen to the widow, young kids, mother, father, sisters and brothers (dependents) of the departed soul/retired person? What will be the future course of action for the bereaved family? Who will provide them shelter? Who will be responsible for medical treatment of the dependents? Who would take care of the young kids who are mostly at the school going level? And of course a sense of belonging?

No one has the answers, except Pakistan Air Force. The organization owns its dependents i.e. parents, spouse, kids and all dependents of the Shaheeds/deceased/retired personnel for the last 70 years. PAF has also established a special cell headed by a serving wing commander to support its retired personnel and families of its Shuhadas/deceased and retired personnel. The mandate of this cell is to look after the families/dependents of Shuhadas, deceased and retired personnel and their families in an immaculate manner. Some of the steps initiated by PAF in recognition of its Shuhadas/deceased/retired personnel and heroes are: Renaming of PAF bases on the names of Nur Khan, Rashid Minhas, Masroor Hussain, Sarfaraz Rafiqui, MM Alam, PAF Academy Asghar Khan and Mushaf Ali Mir. Award of ground subjects “Asghar Khan” trophy to the best flight cadet in studies at the passing out ceremony at the PAF Academy Risalpur. Renaming the main auditorium of AHQ on the name of former CAS Nur Khan. Renaming vocational institute on Flying Officer Maryam Mukhtiar’s name at PAF Camp Badaber. Vocational training institutes on the names first ladies of PAF officers i.e. Bilquis vocational training centre at PAF Base, Nur Khan, and Rehana Jamal Academy at Peshawar.

Establishing a special cell for the assistance of families of PAF Shuhadas, deceased and retired personnel at AHQ under the title “Moavin”. The cell works 24 hours round the clock. Its email address is [email protected] It can be contacted on tel No 0519261479 and the mobile No 03239402333. A dedicated wing commander has been deployed as the officer in-charge of this cell, who responds to the queries of families of Shuhadas/deceased PAF personnel. The cell also extends support to retired personnel and their families.

Family of a PAF officer, who was a member of Air Force Housing Scheme (AFOHS) and embraced Shahadat or dies during service, receives this house immediately on special instructions of CAS. If the deceased officer had paid some amount, it is returned to the family. For other officers/airmen/civilians and others who are not the members of AFOHS, PAF offers them the same service accommodation (where they were living during the service of the head of family) for retention for five years. PAF has also established separate widow houses for these ladies at PAF bases. These widows get these houses for five years, extendable for 10 years depending upon the financial capacity and health of the widow.

On Shahadat/in service death of a PAF person, his widow, dependents and wards are issued with a free medical card. This treatment is free for the life for the widow and till age of 18 years for the wards.

The widow of the shaheed of a PAF person is entitled for 100% pension till her death. This facility is 75% pension for the widow of PAF person who dies during service.

The PAF wards of Shuhadas and deceased PAF personnel are provided free education in the govt schools/colleges till age of 18 years as per Govt of Pakistan policy. These siblings are also provided opportunity in the professional colleges against PAF quota. PAF has recently started a medical college where this youth is accommodated. They are also employed in PAF, against specified quota, provided they qualify for the job i.e. education, health and mental fitness. In case of physical disability, they are adjusted against the 1% quota as per PAF regulations.

PAF also supports the special kids and is presently supporting 600 special kids suffering from cerebral palsy. Special educational schools have been established at different PAF bases for their education. PAF also pays them monthly stipends.

Each year PAF celebrates Sept 7 as the Air Force day. The day starts with special due after Fajr prayers for the Shuhadas of the wars of 1965. A special parade is arranged where order of day by CAS is read out. Graves of PAF Shaheeds are decorated with floral wreaths. PAF invites its retired personnel and the families of Shuhadas and deceased personnel. They are provided full protocol and presented with souvenirs in remembrance of their fathers’ services. The same is also extended to retired personnel and their families. Special barra Khana and dinners are arranged at all the messes.

The children of PAF personnel are also wise enough and face these challenges boldly after the demise of their father. They have a strong bond amongst themselves. To being connected, they have established a group under the name Kids of PAF (KOPAF) also available on Facebook. They hold regular meetings and help each other for all possible assistance required by their colleagues. The group senior most group admin is a son of a retired Air Commodore FS Hussain, who was known as the prince of pilots in PAF. KOPAF are spread over all walks of life i.e. senators, judge of Supreme court of Pakistan, bankers, lawyers, doctors, MNAs, MPAs, journalists, scientists, writers, fine arts performers, celebrities, brand ambassadors, bureaucrats, generals of Pak Army, air marshals of PAF and immigrants all over the world.

The advantage KOPAF has some of them are serving senior ranks in PAF. They share the sentiments of their friends and help them in getting their issues settled. The most emotional part begins when the 23 March parade is held in Islamabad, but jointly enjoyed by all the group members sitting in different part of the world. The Marshal tunes like “Aye Mard-e-mujahid jag zara ab waqt-e-shahadat hay aaya Allah o Akbar” make the blood circulation faster in veins of the KOPAF. Some of them remember their shaheed/deceased father who taught them the meanings of this song for the first time. The KOPAF whose father retired from service share the feelings of the sweet days spent at PAF bases. All of them pray together for the prosperity of Pakistan, PAF and their armed forces.

Pakistan air Force is not a profession but a respectable family. The bonds once developed are life time. The cold winter of PAF base Samungli, hot summer of Mianwali, sea breeze of Karachi, tribal touch of Kohat, spontaneity of Lahore, village touch of Sargodha, Hayatabad shopping of Peshawar, round the clock routine of Risalpur, fresh fish of Indus at Kamra, latest civic amenities at Islamabad and serene environment of Kalabagh and Lower Topa are the shades of this family.