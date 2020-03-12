Surf excel stands for Dirt is Good ran 10 days promotion at Imtiaz stores

KARACHI: Surf excel stands for Dirt is Good, where the brand has always encouraged mothers to let their kids go out there, explore, get dirty, do good and learn while Surf take cares of all stains and dirt.

The brand is a friendly mentor to mothers of young kids aiding them in the tedious task of cleaning up after the kids and making it convenient to remove tough stains.

Surf Excel aur Karachi kings kay sath Khul kay khel khul kay Dhaad – proud partner of one of the leading PSL team “Karachi Kings” Surf excel is Proud laundry partners of Karachi Kings. Surf Excel ran a 10 day instore promotion in Imtiaz Gulshan, Imtiaz Nazimabad and Imtiaz Korangi Karachi and announced winners via Lucky Draw for this Meet and Greet held at a lcal hotel, Karachi.

Lucky winners also won FREE Karachi King Jerseys / Karachi king match tickets/ Bats and balls The event is organized where consumers will get a chance to take selfies with their favorite players and interact with them via games and Q&A.

The event aimed to promote our partnership with the team & give our loyal consumers a chance to meet their favorite cricketing stars.***