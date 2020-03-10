close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
ANP holds Pashtun Qaumi Jirga today

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
March 10, 2020

PESHAWAR: The Pashtun Qaumi Jirga is being convened at the Bacha Khan Markaz today (Tuesday) to discuss the problems and suggest solutions to them.

Awami National Party has invited all major political parties, including the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in the country and people from all walks of life in the Pashtun society. ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan would preside over the jirga that would discuss law and order situation, the sense of insecurity in the Pashtun area, the trust deficit between Pakistan and Afghanistan and reopening of the trade routes between the two countries. The jirga would also deliberate the problems of the displaced persons, including compensation, rehabilitation, issues, blocked identity cards, census, landmines and missing persons. There would be a discussion on the 18th Constitutional Amendment, National Action Plan, natural resources and the administrative problems in the merged districts.

