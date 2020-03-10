Qalandars hope to maintain winning run against Zalmi too

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars will be keeping their sleeves rolled in the upcoming match against Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday in the PSL 2020 after their impressive win they pulled against Karachi Kings on Sunday.

The 24th match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Qalandars are in a desperate need from their charges to keep firing all cylinders to remain in the hunt. Having six points from three wins and four losses, Qalandars are sitting at number fifth place and a win would get them past Islamabad United and Karachi Kings who both have seven points. The team has a net run rate of - 0.053.

In the 24th match of the PSL, they will take on Peshawar Zalmi who are placed at the second spot with 4 wins and 3 losses from 8 games. Zalmi have 9 points and a net run rate of - 0.021.

Qalandars would like their star knocker Ben Dunk, who has become the top scorer for Lahore Qalandars with 250 runs from 5 innings at 83.33 and a strike rate of over 200, to maintain his hurricane style. Mohammad Hafeez is next with 178 runs. He has the best of 98*.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has picked up 8 wickets from 6 innings for the Qalandars, including the best of 4/18. Qalandars will be looking for revenge for their eight defeats they suffered at the hands of Zalmi with only a solo win. After having substandard beginning, Qalandars seemed to have found the momentum at the right time. They suffered three back to back defeats before getting on to the win track They now look a different side that sunk initially. Their wins never looked like a fluke as they registered it by eight wickets in both the games. Now, they are left with only three games in their yards and they should go all out to get victories.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi had a bad start to their PSL campaign. But later got emphatic wins and now they have two games left to get maximum possible points.

Kamran Akmal is at the top of the batting list with 237 runs at an average of 33.85. Followed by Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik with 169 and 147 runs respectively. Among the bowlers, Wahab Riaz has been good with 9 wickets from 7 matches. He has the best of 2/21 and has conceded runs at 8.72.

Teams (from): Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Shaheen Afridi, Jaahid Ali, Salman Butt, Ben Dunk (wk, AUS), Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Dilbar Hussain, Chris Lynn (AUS), Samit Patel (ENG), Seekkuge Prasanna (SL), Farzan Raja, Usman Shinwari, Dane Vilas (wk, SA), David Wiese (SA), Fakhar Zaman

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (c, WI), Kamran Akmal (wk), Aamir Ali, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Haider Ali Khan, Adil Amin, Umar Amin, Tom Banton (wk, ENG), Carlos Brathwaite (WI, until March 7), Liam Dawson (ENG), Lewis Gregory (ENG), Imam-ul-Haq, Amir Khan, Liam Livingstone (ENG), Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Mohsin, Kieron Pollard (WI, from March 7), Wahab Riaz.