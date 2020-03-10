Women Day Tennis event delayed for a week due to rain forecast

KARACHI: Women Day Exclusive Ladies National Tennis Tournament has been delayed for a week because of rain forecast in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Organisers Subh-e-Nau on Monday announced that the tournament, which was scheduled to be played from March 11 to 15, has been delayed because of rain forecast for the twin cities. The new dates for the tournament are March 16 to 20.

The tournament will be played at Dilawar Abbas Tennis Complex in Islamabad. Players can take part in six categories: ladies singles, ladies doubles, girls under-18, girls under-14, girls under-12 and girls under-10.