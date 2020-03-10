PHF president appreciates women players efforts

KARACHI: The President of Pakistan Hockey Federation, Brigadier (R) Khalid Sajjad has said that women are an important part of our society.

“They are not only proving their mettle in various fields, but are also playing a vital role in the development of the society,” he said. On the special occasion of International Women’s Day, he also appreciated the efforts and dedication of Huma Imaani, an aspiring hockey player, who belongs to Hub.

Huma, to satiate her intense dedication to hockey, travels 1.5 hours daily to reach the Karachi Club, where she practises with other girls. Khalid praised her efforts and said that her immense focus and dedication to the national sports cannot be justly described in words alone.

He also announced that he would personally support Huma in her endeavors. He added that the federation would make sure that the women got to play on astroturf. The PHF president demanded the Balochistan government support players like Huma.