Missing political activist reaches home

LAHORE: Saraiki National Party Spokesperson Ahmed Mustafa Kanjoo, who had been missing for more than one year, has returned home, it is learnt. Saraiki National Party President (SNP) Abdull Majeed Kanjoo confirmed that Ahmed Mustafa has reached home safe and sound on March 6 after being released from Okara district. Kanju alleged security officials had picked up Ahmed from his home in Rahim Yar Khan in January 2019. While Ahmed was missing, his mother died. His name had been included on the list of missing persons in 2019. The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED) had heard the case.